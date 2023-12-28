Broncos’ Russell Wilson breaks silence after being benched with 2 games left

Russell Wilson broke his silence on Wednesday night after the Denver Broncos decided to bench the Super Bowl champion quarterback for the final two weeks of the regular season.

Wilson wrote a short and sweet post on X.

“God’s got me,” he wrote. “Looking forward to what’s next.”

Wilson’s had his struggles over the course of his second season in Denver but was putting together a solid bounce-back year. He has 3,070 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes this year.

The Broncos are reportedly looking to preserve their financial flexibility for the offseason. Wilson has an estimated $37 million in 2025 salary that becomes fully vested this coming March. If the quarterback suffers a significant injury at any point this season, it would complicate the financial situation, NFL Network reported.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said he understood all the financial implications behind the Wilson benching but vowed the team was still trying to win and get to the playoffs.

“I understand all the speculation and everything that surrounds a move like that, and I can tell you we’re desperately trying to win,” he said. “Sure, in our game today there are economics and all those other things, but the No. 1 push behind this… is to get a spark offensively.”

Payton suggested the move wasn’t an indictment on Wilson alone.

“I can’t replace the entire offensive line, I can’t bring in five new receivers and if it continues over a period of time, then there’ll be another guy here talking to you, as well,” he added.

Denver is still in contention for the playoffs with two games left. They are just one back in the win column behind the Indianapolis Colts.

The Broncos play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and end the season on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.

