Broncos’ Russell Wilson gets earful from teammate, criticism on social media as team falters vs Panthers

Russell Wilson’s performance against the Carolina Panthers failed to inspire anyone playing or watching the game on Sunday as the Denver Broncos lost.

First, Wilson received criticism from former NFL offensive lineman Orlando Franklin. He called Wilson “broken” in a tweet. Later in the game, Wilson was confronted by defensive lineman Mike Purcell.

“Russ is broken. That last series absolutely horrible,” Franklin tweeted. “The panthers are calling timeouts because they have the broncos number and no they could’ve stole a possession there before half. Wow just wow.”

It was unclear what Purcell said to Wilson, but the defensive lineman got into his face and yelled something. Wilson appeared to reply to Purcell but didn’t show any emotion.

The Broncos selected Franklin in the second round of the 2011 draft. He played for Denver for four years before finishing his career with the San Diego Chargers and the Washington Redskins. He retired after the 2017 season. He’s now a host on 104.3 The Fan in Denver.

Wilson had a garbage-time touchdown pass late in the game as Denver lost 23-10. He finished 19-for-35 with 142 passing yards. Latavius Murray led the team with 92 rushing yards.

Panthers starter Sam Darnold was 11-for-19 with 164 passing yards and a touchdown. Darnold also had a rushing touchdown in the win.

Wilson came into the game against the Panthers off a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He was 24-for-31 with 247 passing yards and three sacks in the 22-16 loss.

In nine games this season, Wilson is 3-6. Denver has scored 20 or more points in only two of his starts for the Broncos this season.