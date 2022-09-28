Broncos’ Russell Wilson points to scoreboard after Eli Manning diss

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson took his own shot at Eli Manning on Wednesday after the ex-New York Giants quarterback seemed to be throwing some shade at him on “Monday Night Football.”

Wilson hasn’t had the best of performances in the first three weeks with his new team, and since he just got paid $245 million over the next five seasons to be Denver’s signal caller, his play gets the most attention.

During Manning’s Monday Night Football show with his brother, Peyton, he said “they should’ve paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell,” as they discussed the Broncos’ 11-10 win in a sloppy game in Denver the night before. Manning got the price tag wrong, though.

Manning has since walked back his comments, but Wilson had to send a small shot his way when asked about it after practice.

“You talking about Chad Powers?” he said, referencing Eli Manning’s recent skit where he disguised himself as Powers during a Penn State football walk-on practice. “I’m 3-0 against Chad Powers.”

Wilson has indeed beaten Manning’s Giants three times in his career with the Seattle Seahawks. But he didn’t view Manning’s comments as anything other than banter.

“I think it’s part of the game,” Wilson said. “Those guys are having fun and everything else. I have a lot of respect for Peyton and Eli and those guys. Always looked up to those guys. I’m not stressing about it.”

Manning told Front Office Sports that he wasn’t ripping Wilson in any way.

“No, I don’t think we’re trying to be critical,” he explained. “I think we always try to support the guys that are in the game. I think sometimes, ‘Hey, it’s live TV.’ I never try to take a real shot at somebody. I think that was obviously a very outrageous joke — because a punter had 10 punts. Nothing against Russell. He’s going to do great.”

After posting 340 yards and a touchdown in his first game, a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson hasn’t seemed in sync with his offense since. Against a Houston Texans team that the Broncos were supposed to dominate, they won just 16-9 after Wilson threw a touchdown and an interception, while having 219 yards on a 45.2% completion rate.

Then, Wilson’s “Sunday Night Football” season debut with Denver saw him throw 33 times, completing 20 passes for 184 yards. No touchdowns were thrown in this one.

The Broncos haven’t totaled 20 points yet this season, and until they find some semblance on offense, Wilson’s contract and play will continue to be brought up elsewhere, not just by the Mannings.