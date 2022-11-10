Broncos’ Russell Wilson responds to Pete Carroll wristband jab: ‘Won a lot of games there without one’

Russell Wilson doesn’t put much weight behind wearing a wristband, unlike what Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll might say.

Ahead of Wednesday’s practice with the Denver Broncos, Wilson was asked about comments Carroll made during a radio appearance this week in which he applauded quarterback Geno Smith for his openness to offensive coordinator Shane Waldron — and the use of a play calling sheet on his wrist during games.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband and that’s a big help. It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up,” Carroll said. “And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do that before.”

Carroll didn’t call Wilson out by name, but the veteran signal caller certainly responded to the apparent dig.

“I don’t know exactly what he said, but [we] won a lot of games there without one on my wrist.”

“I didn’t know winning or losing mattered if you wore a wristband or not,” he continued. “But I think I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure that we’re rolling, and moving, and everything else. The few times I’ve definitely worn a wristband depending on the game plan, what we’ve got called and all that stuff.”

Carroll’s comments were centered around Smith’s relationship with Waldron amid a 6-3 start to the season.

“He’s getting everything he can get out of Shane. That’s a really important part of it. Shane helps him all the way through to the 15-second point. They’re just communicating to get it done and there’s this conversation that goes on, so they work it out, and Geno’s taking advantage of all of that.”

Ironically, Wilson wore a wristband when the Broncos snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.