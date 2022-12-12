Broncos’ Russell Wilson suffers big knot on his head as tackle left him with concussion

Russell Wilson nearly led the Denver Broncos to an incredible comeback victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday but left the game early with a concussion.

On 3rd-and-11 from the Chiefs’ 16-yard line, Wilson scrambled for a first down and was about 2 yards short of the end zone when he was tackled by safety Juan Thornhill. Wilson went down hard and appeared to be in a daze. He needed to be helped up by medical personnel.

He wouldn’t return to the game and the broadcast camera showed the veteran quarterback with a big knot in his head as he roamed the sideline.

Brett Rypien came into the game and threw a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy to cut their deficit to just six points. But Rypien failed to complete the comeback and the Chiefs won the game 34-28.

Wilson was 24-of-36 passing with 247 yards and three touchdowns and an interception. It was the first time all season the Broncos had scored more than 25 points in a game.

“He was fighting the whole game,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “I give him so much credit and you see it, day-in and day-out. No matter what the situation is, just watching him there in that third-down situation to be able to break the pocket, and he was using his legs a lot. He obviously ended up getting a concussion. I think our medical team did a great job of getting him in here. He’s in the concussion protocol now. So we’ll go through that step-by-step process and do it the right way. But he played really well.”

Wilson’s status is unclear but the Broncos’ chances of making the playoffs are over.