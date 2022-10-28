Broncos’ Russell Wilson to start against Jaguars ‘barring any setbacks’

The Denver Broncos will have their nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback under center Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Russell Wilson, after missing Denver’s Week 7 game against the New York Jets, will get the start Sunday as the Broncos look to snap a four-game losing streak.

Wilson has been dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in Denver’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

“Barring any setbacks, we’re hoping to see Russell out there,” head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after Friday’s practice, according to ESPN.

It’s been a tough start to Wilson’s tenure in Denver after he was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason.

Wilson has a completion percentage of just 58.6% for 1,442 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. The Broncos have broken 20 points just once in seven games, going 2-5 to start the year.

Denver is last in the NFL in points scored per game with 14.3, and its 328.6 yards per game ranks near the bottom of the league.

The heat on Hackett has turned up over the past several weeks with the Broncos mired in a losing streak. Hackett’s job “could be on the line” depending on the results from the game in London, according to ESPN.

Despite the chatter, Denver general manager George Paton expressed support for Hackett Thursday.

“I believe in Nathaniel, I support Nathaniel 100%,” Paton said, according to ESPN. “He’s been in this seven games as a head coach. The scrutiny he’s faced is unprecedented. You know, we’ve had four primetime games, so he’s kind of had to learn with the whole world watching.

“He’s kept the team together. He’s kept our building together. I appreciate how he’s fought through it.”

The Broncos and Jaguars kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday.