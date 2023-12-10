Bronny James ‘available’ to make college debut Sunday against Long Beach State

Bronny James will be available to make his college basketball debut on Sunday when the USC Trojans take on Long Beach State at the Galen Center, according to the USC basketball X page.

James suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24 while practicing months before his first college basketball season at USC was set to start. The incident took place where the Trojans play and practice, and he was released from the hospital three days after the medical emergency.

Doctors later revealed that the cardiac arrest was likely caused by a “congenital heart defect.”

BRONNY JAMES EXPECTED TO MAKE USC DEBUT MONTHS AFTER SUFFERING CARDIAC ARREST, COACH SAYS

James has not appeared in a game this season as the Trojans started the year 5-3.

James was seen warming up on Sunday before the game against the 49ers.

The son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny went through his first full-contact practice on Thursday since the health scare.

USC head coach Andy Enfield told reporters on Thursday that the team would see how Bronny felt after a Friday practice and what the medical team decided before determining whether James would make his debut on Sunday, according to ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Enfield said James will be on a minutes restriction to start the season.

“I think everybody is excited for his progress and the fact that he’s here now participating,” Enfield told reporters. “He’s been through a lot physically and mentally, and we’re just excited for him.

“We had no prediction about when he would be back. This is great that he’s here now. We have a lot of the season left. We’re a quarter of the way through the season. So, the fact that he’ll be able to play three-fourths of the basketball season is incredible.”

Bronny James committed to USC in May, choosing the Trojans over Ohio State and Oregon. James was the 33rd-ranked player in his class and was named a McDonald’s All-American.

LeBron James, who just won MVP of the NBA’s first In-Season Tournament, has made it clear he intends to be at his son’s college debut.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report