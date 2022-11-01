Bronny James’ basketball game abruptly ends due to gun scare: reports

LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, and several other basketball players were rushed off the court this weekend when a gun scare in the crowd cut the high school basketball game short.

James and the rest of the California Basketball Club were at a tournament just outside of Washington D.C. playing DeMatha Catholic on Saturday when a fight broke out in the stands, at which point someone reportedly shouted “gun,” according to multiple reports.

Several videos posted to social media showed the chaos that ensued, including the players on the court running for safety.

Officials told TMZ Sports that following a “thorough search,” they did not find a firearm and that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The head coach of DeMatha Catholic also told the outlet that both teams opted not to resume the game “out of an abundance of caution.”

James took to social media to reflect on the scare, writing in his Instagram Stories: “high schoolers can’t even hoop in peace now a days.”

The games scheduled Sunday were canceled “out of the utmost of caution to ensure player and fan safety.”

James is among the top high school basketball players in the country. He’s set to play his senior year at Sierra Canyon in California. He has yet to commit to a college for the next stage of career leaving speculation as to what’s next for the future NBA player.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.