Bronny James discharged from hospital after being treated for ‘sudden cardiac arrest,’ doctor says

Bronny James was discharged from a southern California hospital on Thursday, days after he suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout, a doctor said.

Dr. Merije Chukumerije, FACC, cardiovascular medicine, sports and exercise cardiology at Cedars-Sinai-Medical Group, praised USC athletics’ medical staff in a statement released through the LeBron James Family Foundation and obtained by Fox News Digital.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable,” the statement reads.

“Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

A James family spokesperson initially revealed Tuesday that the eldest son of NBA legend LeBron James had suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout.

Earlier Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers star thanked fans, colleagues and loved ones for their support.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” the NBA star tweeted. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Bronny James committed to USC in May. He chose the Trojans over Ohio State and Oregon. James was the 33rd ranked player in his class, and he was named a McDonald’s All-American this year.

During James’ tenure at Sierra Canyon High School in California, the school went 95-22. He averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game his senior season.

He is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, and LeBron James has spoken of his wish to team up with his son in the pros.