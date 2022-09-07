Bronny James stirs speculation after posting photos in Ohio State Buckeyes jersey

LeBron James “Bronny” Jr. had Ohio State Buckeyes fans gawking after posting photos in the red and white jersey on his Instagram on Tuesday night.

James grew up watching the Buckeyes as his father, NBA superstar LeBron James, is a well-known supporter of the university. That’s why there was no surprise to see the James family at OSU’s home opener against Notre Dame this past Saturday.

But the visit to Columbus didn’t stop there as Bronny James had an official visit with the program. As such, he got to try on what could be his new threads after his senior season at Sierra Canyon School in California this year.

James made sure to use the hashtag #notcommitted in his Instagram caption.

James’ recruitment process just started picking up as his ranking in the Class of 2023, currently at 41st overall by 247Sports, has gone up. Many believed he would also try to go professionally straight out of high school like many others have with the G League Ignite or another squad overseas.

Ohio State is very well James’ first official visit, too, as his father said back in August that he hasn’t taken a visit yet.

Teams other than Ohio State that have been looking into James are Oregon, Michigan, UCLA and Memphis. Considering Michigan is a bitter rival of Ohio State, maybe James’ father wouldn’t be so happy if he started wearing blue and gold.

But the OSU fans didn’t just welcome James Sr. on the sidelines with cheers. They had a “We want Bronny!” chant for his son as well. Talk about recruiting.

In any case, Bronny James still has his senior season to finish, which could boost his stock among colleges heading into the 2023-24 season. But make no mistake, when it comes to college basketball commitments this year, James Jr. is at the top of the list.

His Instagram pictures might add some potential landing spots in the coming months.