Brooks Koepka captures third career PGA Championship with win at Oak Hill

Brooks Koepka didn’t let his lead go to the wayside in this major, as the Wanamaker Trophy is in his possession for the third time after winning the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill on Sunday.

Koepka had four bogeys on his scorecard, but his seven birdies, including three in his first four holes, led to a victory-lap 18th hole and a Sunday 67 to finish 9-under for the tournament.

It was two strokes better than Scottie Scheffler and his final round partner, Viktor Hovland, who finished 7-under to tie in second place. Scheffler made a strong push on Sunday, shooting a five-under par 65 thanks in part to a 4-under back nine.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With his victory, Koepka not only captured his third PGA Championship and fifth major title, but also won a record $3.15 million for the major.

Hovland was keeping pace and putting pressure on the now five-time major winner. However, his double bogey on Hole 16 gave Koepka some breathing room, especially knowing Scheffler was in for his final round at 7-under.

Hovland ended up birdying the 18th to tie Scheffler in second place.

MICHAEL BLOCK SINKS HOLE-IN-ONE AS DREAM PGA CHAMPIONSHIP CONTINUES

Despite bogeying the 17th to move to 9-under, Koepka knew he had some wiggle room heading to the 18th tee.

He striped his driver with a signature baby cut, which avoided the fairway bunkers on the right, and hit a beautiful approach shot that had the crowd roaring as they knew he had secured the win.

Koepka just missed his eighth birdie of the round, but a tap-in par had a smile all over his face anyway.

Koepka won his first PGA Championship in 2018 at Bellerive Country Club, and he defended his title in 2019 at Bethpage Black on Long Island.

It was Koepka’s third major victory in the state of New York, as he defended his 2017 U.S. Open title at Shinnecock Hills in 2018 along with his Bethpage victory.

Finally, Koepka became the first LIV Golf player to win a major, which he was close to doing at The Masters back in April before Jon Rahm beat him out.

JIM NANTZ UNLEASHES EPIC ROAST AMID LIV GOLF’S BROADCAST WOES

Koepka shot 2-over par in his first round, but stormed back on Friday with a 4-under 66 and he did it again on Saturday to move in to sole possession of the lead.

Koepka, who battled almost-career-ending injuries, once again felt what it was like to win a major title.

While Koepka’s play was stellar throughout the week, Michael Block, the 46-year-old feel-good story of the week as a playing pro, had a final round that felt like a dream.

Not only did he finish with a 71, but he had one of the best moments of the week, dunking a hole-in-one.

“I never made a hole-in-one at a tournament in my entire life,” Block said after his round.

“It’s amazing. I’m living a dream. I’m making sure that I’m enjoying this moment.”

And with his tied for 15th finish, Block will be heading to the illustrious Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship.

Block said that $75,000 was the most he’s ever made playing golf, but after his finish, he’ll be changing that narrative. With the total purse at a record $17.5 million, 15th place was set to make $309,000.