Brooks Koepka reveals baby’s gender with wife Jena Sims during LIV Golf interview

Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, recently announced her pregnancy, but she didn’t expect the LIV Golf star to reveal the sex of the baby in a recent interview.

Koepka was playing in the LIV Golf event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this past weekend, and the 34-year-old referred to the baby as “he” while answering a question about which traits he’d love to see from himself and his wife in their child.

“I hope he gets a lot more traits from my wife than he does me,” Koepka said via the New York Post.

Koepka did, however, know what he wanted his baby to get from himself.

“I think, me, probably discipline. I think I’m pretty disciplined when it comes down to work – and then my wife’s sense of humor. You always want to be funny, right?”

With secret out, Sims didn’t mind that her husband mistakenly made that announcement. She revealed how they learned about the gender, which involved doughnut filling.

“Since someone let it out of the bag yesterday, I’ll share our fun little reveal!” Sims, a model, posted on her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

“I wasn’t mad at all… (only because my husband thinks I’m hilarious apparently).”

She also posted a TikTok of the reveal, where both of them took a bite of their doughnut, which showed blue filling. They were both delighted when learning the result.

Sims added a Mother’s Day Instagram post as well, celebrating those with children already and those who are expecting like her.

“Can’t wait for our son to have you as his mom!” Koepka said.

Koepka will turn his focus now to the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill this week as he aims to win the tournament for the third time in his career. He won it back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.