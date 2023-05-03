Brooks Koepka, wife Jena Sims, announce pregnancy

Golf star Brooks Koepka got the best birthday present one could ask for when his wife, Jena Sims, announced the two were expecting their first child.

The four-time major winner and Sims married last June after dating for the previous five years.

Sims posted the photo of the couple at the beach with Koepka holding a sonogram and Sims showing off her tiny baby bump.

“happiest birthday, the best is yet to come,” Sims wrote on Instagram.

Sims also posted a shot of her husband kissing her stomach and another photo of a birthday cake that read “HBD daddy.”

Koepka drew controversy when he was one of golf’s superstars to join the Saudi-backed LIV tour last year. He admitted during the Masters that his injuries had played a factor into the decision, but said he was content with the move.

The 33-year-old turned heads when he reverted to his 2017-2019 form when he was the 54-hole leader at the Masters last April, but Jon Rahm overcame the deficit to receive his first green jacket.

Koepka finished T-2nd, tying his best finish at Augusta from 2019 when Tiger Woods won the tournament for a fifth time.