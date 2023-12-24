Browns’ Amari Cooper sets franchise record in team’s win over Texans

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has thrived over the last two games and his dominance continued against the Houston Texans on Sunday as he set a franchise record for receiving yards in a game.

With Joe Flacco slinging the pill, Cooper had 11 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns. His day got started early when he and Flacco connected for a 75-yard touchdown connection. He picked up his second touchdown grab in the third quarter. It was a 7-yarder to go up 28-7.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cooper’s game surpassed that of Josh Gordon who set the mark against the Jacksonville Jaguars in December 2013. He had 10 catches for 261 yards and two scores. Gordon had 237 receiving yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the week prior.

Cleveland, on Sunday, won the game, 36-22.

Flacco has now led the Browns to three consecutive wins and gave Cleveland its first 10-win season since 2020 and only its third since 2000. The veteran quarterback finished 27 of 42 with 368 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

FROM OUTKICK: JETS OWNER WOODY JOHNSON KEEPING HIS COACH AND GM BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT AARON RODGERS WANTS

Flacco’s other touchdown pass went to tight end David Njoku, who had six catches for 44 yards.

Cleveland didn’t have much to offer on the ground, but Jerome Ford started the team off with a rushing touchdown. He had 25 yards on the ground on 15 carries.

LIONS CLINCH DIVISION TITLE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 1993

Houston made Cleveland sweat in the fourth quarter when it scored 15 points late. But it was not enough.

Davis Mills was 15 of 32 with 149 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Nico Collins and Andrew Beck each had touchdown catches. Dalton Schultz led the team with eight catches for 61 yards.

Cleveland is now 10-5 on the season and Houston is 8-7.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.