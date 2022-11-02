Browns’ Deshaun Watson expected to play against Texans following return from suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be under center on Dec. 4 against the Houston Texans when he returns from his 11-game suspension.

“Yes I would,” Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry told reporters on Wednesday when asked if he expects Watson to play in Week 13.

Watson was welcomed back to the Browns’ facility on Oct. 10 in order to participate in team meetings and work out in the weight room. He’ll be allowed to practice with the team starting on Nov. 14.

BROWNS’ AMARI COOPER CALLS HIS INTERCEPTED PASS AN ‘ABOMINATION,’ TRIED TO THROW IT AWAY

Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension following accusations of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women.

“It’s been great to have him back in the building,” Berry told reporters. “He’s been focused on working on himself. He’s stayed in great shape, he’s been a part of the meetings, and he’s done everything and more that’s been asked of him. We’ll be excited to have him when he can continue to ramp up football activities and get back on the practice field.”

In October, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Watson has followed all terms of his suspension ahead of his return.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jacoby Brissett has filled in for Watson during his suspension, guiding the Browns to a 3-5 record through eight games.

“Jacoby has been everything that we had hoped when we signed him,” Berry said Wednesday, according to Cleveland.com. “I think that he has given us an opportunity and more to win the game in every one of his starts, with maybe save the exception of one.

“We knew that he was a special guy in the locker room from particularly his time in Indianapolis navigating the two years with (former Colts QB) Andrew Luck’s injury and then ultimately his retirement. He has been an excellent addition to our organization, and we couldn’t be happier with what he has provided the team so far.”

Cleveland is coming off a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 following their bye week.