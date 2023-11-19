Browns’ Dustin Hopkins nails game-winning field goal to beat AFC North rival Steelers

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson delivered a game-winning drive in which Dustin Hopkins kicked a field goal to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 13-10, on Sunday.

The Browns moved to 7-3 on the season to gain sole possession of second place in the AFC North. The Steelers are now 6-4 and in third place in the division.

In this low-scoring bout filled with punts, Thompson-Robinson had a chance with a tie ball game to deliver just enough yards for Hopkins to win it after the Browns’ defense forced a three-and-out.

Starting at their own 35-yard line with 1:18 left in the game, Thompson-Robinson found Eli Moore for 15 yards on his first pass to get the ball at midfield. Then, on 1st-and-10 after getting into Steelers’ territory, he delivered a strike to David Njoku for 11 yards, putting the ball at the Pittsburgh 26-yard line.

Already in field-goal range, the Browns simply killed the clock and allowed Hopkins to boot a 34-yard field goal right down the middle to win the game.

Thompson-Robinson, getting the start for the injured Deshaun Watson, went 24 of 43 for 165 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

The only touchdown for the Browns in this game came from running back Jerome Ford, who had a mere 31 yards on 12 carries. The Browns, a good rushing team, had just 96 total yards on the ground in this one.

For the Steelers, Kenny Pickett was sub-par, throwing for 106 yards on 15 of 28 through the air. However, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren had himself a day with 129 yards on nine carries, including Pittsburgh’s only touchdown of the game, a 74-yard rush to begin the second half.

Defense played a major role Sunday, especially Browns stud edge rusher Myles Garrett. He collected two more sacks to move his total to 13 on the year.

Sione Takitaki also had a sack for the Browns, and Ogbo Okoronkwo had four tackles for a loss to lead Cleveland in that category.

The Browns, winners of three in a row, look to make it four next week on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Meanwhile, the Steelers head to Cincinnati for another divisional matchup against the Joe Burrow-less Bengals.