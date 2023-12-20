Browns great Bernie Kosar gushes over Taylor Swift’s homemade cinnamon rolls

Cleveland Browns great Bernie Kosar was at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers back in October and spoke glowingly about Taylor Swift’s baking skills.

Kosar on Tuesday recalled how Swift made cinnamon rolls as a pregame snack. Kosar took a couple of snaps with the pop star that day and said he had to try the tasty treat.

“Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself and she’s so cool, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for pregame meal,” the former quarterback said on Audacy’s AM 560 Sports WQAM. “I’m a juicer right now, trying to be vegan and gluten-free and stuff, but I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day.”

He told 102.1 FM in Cleveland that Swift’s cinnamon rolls “were awesome.”

Kosar told Cleveland radio after the Chiefs-Chargers game that Swift was a “genuine, nice person.”

Swift has been to at least seven Chiefs games this season to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. In turn, the Chiefs tight end made the trip to South America on his bye week to catch part of her “Eras Tour” in Argentina.

Kelce recently dished to People magazine about what he will be doing for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Las Vegas Raiders come to Arrowhead on Christmas Day, but they have the 1 p.m. ET game.

“It will be a fun one,” he said.

According to Page Six, Kelce and Swift are set to spend the holidays together in some capacity.

