Browns’ Nick Chubb on running backs’ free-agent market: ‘We’re kind of handcuffed with the situation’

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb expressed support for New York Giants star Saquon Barkley as he navigates his next steps after he and the team failed to agree on a lucrative contract extension.

Chubb signed a three-year, $36.6 million before the start of the 2021 season and has been one of the best running backs in the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowler has only played fewer than 13 games once.

He was among the running backs who met over a Zoom call to talk about the depressed market for players at his position. Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey and Josh Jacobs were reportedly among those on the call as well.

“We’re definitely in a tough situation, running backs as a whole,” Chubb told reporters Sunday, via ESPN. “Saquon’s a great player, and you can ask anyone around the league or even on the Giants how much he means to that team. So it’s hard seeing him not get what he deserves.”

Chubb admitted that there was “really nothing we can do” at this point.

“We’re kind of handcuffed with the situation. We’re the only position that our production hurts us the most. If we go out there and run [for] 2,000 yards with so many carries, the next year, they’re going to say, you’re probably worn down. It’s tough. … It hurts us at the end of the day.”

Barkley received the franchise tag at the start of the offseason. The running back and New York negotiated until the very end of the deadline last week, but no deal was reached.

He could either play on the one-year, $10.1 million franchise tender or sit out the rest of the season.

Last season, he ran for a career high 1,312 yards. He had 10 rushing touchdowns for the first time since his rookie season and played at least 16 games for the first time since then too.