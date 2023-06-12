Browns’ Perrion Winfrey has misdemeanor assault charge dismissed

An assault charge against Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who was arrested in April, has been dismissed after he completed a pretrial diversion program, court records revealed.

Winfrey’s case was dismissed Friday, according to Harris County Court records.

He was facing a misdemeanor assault charge after prosecutors alleged that he grabbed a woman he was dating and caused her “bodily injury.”

The 22-year-old NFL player was arrested and later released on bond. At the time, he was ordered not to have any contact with the accuser.

News of the dismissal follows reports that Winfrey was one of two Browns players who were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men after leaving a Cleveland nightclub last week.

According to the reports, the suspects made off with jewelry and a car belonging to cornerback Greg Newsome II. Neither player was hurt in the incident, which remains under investigation.

A fourth-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2022, Winfrey was disciplined at least twice by the team last season for his behavior. He played in 13 games, recording 22 tackles.

Winfrey remained inside the team’s facility last week for two days while the Browns practiced outdoors during minicamp. Coach Kevin Stefanski declined to say if Winfrey was being disciplined. He rejoined his teammates on the third day.

