Browns wide receiver to miss start of training camp with blood clots in lungs and legs

The Cleveland Browns will be without a reliable veteran for at least the beginning of training camp.

The team announced wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is dealing with with blood clots.

Goodwin is about to enter his 10th NFL season after signing with Cleveland this offseason, but he revealed Friday that he experienced shortness of breath and discomfort in his legs during practices.

A checkup revealed the clots in his legs and lungs.

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” Goodwin said. “It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it.

“I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

Despite being sidelined, Goodwin will be around the team and in meetings.

“It’s one of those things that is totally out of my control, out of the doctor’s control and out of the trainer’s control,” he said. “It’s really an unfortunate deal we have to deal with, but we need to deal with it in the proper fashion. The Browns are doing everything in their power to support me through it by allowing me to be around the team, on the field and in meetings.

“I’m grateful for that, and hopefully this thing gets back under control and I can feel my body and what I need to feel so I can help this team make this run.”

Goodwin was a third-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2013. He joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 and played the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.

He’s played in 102 games, accumulating 187 receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will still have Amari Cooper, newcomer Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones as targets as well as Nick Chubb in the backfield.