Bruce Arians talks Bucs’ succession plan, renewed focus on his health after ‘big wake-up call’

Bruce Arians was ready to hand the reins of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to defensive coordinator Todd Bowles but only after he knew that Bowles had the right roster in place for him to succeed in his second stint as a head coach in the NFL.

“That was as a big thing when Tom [Brady] decided to come back,” Arians told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “That was the trigger for me. It’s time to pass it on. Succession was huge for me. Todd got skipped in this hiring cycle. I didn’t like that.

“We’re in a situation where he’s got a great staff, a great organization, good football team, great roster. I’m going to pass this on now. It was an easy decision for me. I think it shocked a lot of people, but I couldn’t be happier now. I have the best job in the world.”

Arians announced that he was stepping away from coaching in March — making sure to note that the decision was not health related — just a few weeks after Brady announced his return to football after retiring just 40 days prior. He’s now enjoying his new role as a senior football consultant for Tampa Bay and thinks that the pieces are in place for Bowles to have a different result the second time around as a head coach.

“The respect level in our building couldn’t be any higher,” Arians said when asked about what he’s seen from Bowles over the past several years. “And that’s all you can ask for. When you come in as a head coach, if you have the respect of the building, your players, your coaches, your general manager, the front office, everyone that’s involved in your organization. … Which he does.”

“His game plan in the Super Bowl [LV] was superb. So, that part of it I think is an easy thing because he’s got the respect, he’s got his reputation that’s great. And he’s great to deal with [individually] on a personal basis.”

While Bowles inherits a roster loaded with talent, and the greatest quarterback of all time, the stresses of the NFL season will still be present. It’s something that Arians knows all too well with his 28 years of coaching at the NFL level, nine as the head coach of three football teams.

As coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, Arians was hospitalized after experiencing chest pain following a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“We had lost to the Vikings and came home — it was one of those real tough losses — and couldn’t shake it,” Arians explained. “You never want to wake up anybody or get that phone call at 3 o’clock in the morning, especially your wife. So, I had to wake her up and go the hospital with chest pains.

“Everything said heart attack,” he said. “I was very fortunate it wasn’t but found out about the cholesterol levels and how bad they were. It was a big wake-up call.”

Arians said he started making time for exercise and eating healthier but that there weren’t any warning signs leading up to his health scare.

“None whatsoever,” Arians said when asked if there were any signs that his cholesterol levels were a problem. “It was a scary moment because when they start putting needles up your arm and go to your heart, that’s not fun.”

Arians is partnering with Novartis in order to spread the word on keeping up with your cholesterol, which Arians calls “the silent killer.”

“September is cholesterol awareness month,” Arians told Fox News Digital. “For me, it was a matter of getting the message out. Get it checked, let’s get a scorecard going, let’s make sure we’re keeping on top of this.

“Especially if you’re in a stressful situation,” he added. “If you’re in a stressful job and you have bad cholesterol, that’s the silent killer. We’re fired up about coachingcholesterol.com.”

While Arians will no longer be required to navigate the rigors of the head coaching position, he will have a chance to continue watching Brady defy time for at least one more year — or for years to come.

“He’s throwing the ball better than he did two years ago and looks fantastic,” Arians said when asked how long Brady can keep going. “I think it’s all about Tom and his family and how much longer he wants to play. But physically, yeah, he can play.”

Tampa Bay opens the season on Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.