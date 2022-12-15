‘Brutal rapist’ accused of mutilating woman captured by Florida deputies

A “brutal rapist” who allegedly mutilated a woman in central Florida has been arrested after authorities asked for the public’s help to find the heavily tattooed suspect, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says.

Bruce Whitehead, 54, was captured Thursday morning after a tip from an “observant resident,” the office said in a social media post.

“Thank you to our community members and media partners for making sure his face was everywhere,” the post read.

Whitehead, who has the word “sacrifice” tattooed on his forehead, was wanted for allegedly raping a woman on Dec. 10.

FLORIDA DEPUTIES SEARCHING FOR ‘BRUTAL RAPIST’ ACCUSED OF MUTILATING WOMAN

A corporal with the sheriff office’s sex crimes unit called Whitehead a monster after saying he mutilated a woman and described it as a “particularly horrific” attack. The woman survived and is expected to recover, but told authorities she thought Whitehead was going to kill her, and that she did not consent to sex.

FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL DISTRIBUTING FREE CHILD ID KITS TO PARENTS OF KINDERGARTNERS THROUGHOUT STATE

The sheriff’s office told FOX 35 the arrest was made at Landstar Boulevard and Weatherbee Road in the Orlando metro area. Deputies had him in custody 15 minutes after a tip about his whereabouts came in just after 7 a.m.

Whitehead’s car had been found prior to his capture, deputies said.

Whitehead previously spent 20 years in prison for rape and attempted murder in the 1980s, authorities said.