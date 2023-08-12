Bryce James, LeBron James’ youngest son, makes surprising switch to Notre Dame High School

The youngest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bryce James, is making a big change ahead of the 2023-24 high school basketball season.

The 16-year-old shooting guard announced he will transfer to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California.

The high school junior shared his decision on X, formerly known as Twitter, following his first practice with the Knights Wednesday.

“Let’s get it,” James wrote in a social media post accompanied by a photo of James in a Notre Dame jersey.

Bryce spent his freshman and sophomore seasons playing alongside his older brother, Bronny James, at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

Bronny, who committed to Southern California in April, suffered a medical emergency during a USC Trojans basketball practice last month.

He was later discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Bryce was expected to transfer to Campbell Hall in Studio City, California. But, he reconsidered after he took a tour of Notre Dame’s campus, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Bryce is a top 15 shooting guard in the 2025 class in the 247Sports composite list.

He is a three-star recruit and the No. 102 overall prospect for his class in 247Sports’ most recent prospect rankings.

Bryce saw action with both the junior varsity and varsity team last season at Sierra Canyon. He averaged 3.8 points per game over his 12 varsity appearances.

Campbell Hall head coach David Grace was asked by the Times about Bryce’s decision and said, “I wish him all the best. He’s a great kid.”

Bryce joins a Notre Dame roster that already features four-star prospect Mercy Miller, son of rapper Master P.