Bryce Young throws 3 touchdowns as No. 9 Alabama survives No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes to lift the Crimson Tide over No. 11 Ole Miss Saturday.

At one point in the game, ninth-ranked Alabama scored on four straight possessions and won 30-24 in Oxford coming off an overtime loss to the LSU Tigers.

Alabama’s defense forced an incomplete pass on fourth down with less than one minute remaining to secure the win.

Young ended the night with 21 pass completions on 33 attempts for 209 yards. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner threw touchdowns to Jermaine Burton, Cameron Latu and Ja’Corey Brooks.

The Crimson Tide jumped to an early 10-0 lead but trailed 17-14 at the half.

Alabama’s offense had a total of 317 yards on the night.

Ole Miss freshman running back Quinshon Judkins ran for 135 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns.

Judkins highlighted the game’s final drive with runs of 35 and 13 yards to get the Rebels into the red zone. The Rebels failed to convert in the red zone to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Alabama scored in all four of its trips in the red zone.

Alabama was in search of a win to avoid its first back-to-back losses since 2013. The victory also allowed the Crimson Tide to extend their seven-game winning streak over Ole Miss.

Nick Saban’s team remains in position to have a 10-win season. The program has not endured a three-loss season since 2010.

The loss dropped Ole Miss to 8-2 and ended its hopes of representing the SEC West in the conference championship game Dec. 4.

But the Rebels can still win 10 games for the second straight season. Alabama needs Texas A&M to defeat LSU in their regular season finale to have a chance of winning the division.

Even without an appearance in the SEC Championship game or the College Football Playoff, the Crimson Tide can end their season with a prominent bowl game and a high ranking.

Alabama returns home after two consecutive road games against SEC opponents for a game against Austin Peay Nov. 19. Ole Miss plays host to Arkansas next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.