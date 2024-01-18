Bryce Young will grow with the ‘right people around him,’ Panthers star Adam Thielen says

Bryce Young had a tough task of becoming the face of a franchise and making his team a playoff contender when the Carolina Panthers selected him No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft out of Alabama.

While he showed signs of promise, the Panthers struggled.

The team lost 11 of its first 12 games, leading to the dismissal of head coach Frank Reich during his first season.

Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, who was also playing in his first year with the Panthers, said the former Alabama standout showed signs of promise and will continue to grow with the right personnel around him.

“I think he grew a ton. I think he grew as a person,” Thielen told Fox News Digital as he prepares for the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. “I think he grew as a player. I think his maturity level really amped up throughout the year, and you could see it. I think he’s got a lot of tools, obviously, to be drafted first overall. And he’s got a lot of talent.

“I think he really learned a lot about himself and adversity and how to deal with it. I think it’s only going to benefit him in the long run. If you put the right people around him, from an organization perspective and players, I think the sky’s the limit for him, and I’m excited to see what he does.”

Young finished with 2,877 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes this season.

The Panthers’ next coach will be expected to develop the young quarterback into the star he’s expected to become.

