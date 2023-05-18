Bryson DeChambeau drills golfer with bad shot during 2023 PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau is known for smashing golf balls, but one connected with another golfer at the 2023 PGA Championship while he was trying to tee off during Thursday’s opening round.

PGA golf pro Kenny Pigman, who qualified for the tournament this week for the second time, was getting ready for his 18th hole tee shot when he heard someone yell “fore” on the adjacent 17th hole. As he ducked for cover, the ESPN broadcast of the tournament at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York, caught Pigman being struck with a golf ball.

Pigman was hit in the back, and he didn’t seem too hurt by the errant shot.

Turns out it was DeChambeau trying to get to the hard 17th green in two shots, and his strike went too far right.

DeChambeau ended up walking over to Pigman to make sure everything was fine, as he apologized for hitting him. He would go on to bogey the 17th, scoring a five on the par four hole.

But DeChambeau, who plays on the controversial LIV Golf Tour, birdied the 18th hole to finish his front nine – many players started on the 10th hole on Thursday – one-under with a 34.

The true front nine was where DeChambeau started to get hot, which allowed him to walk into the clubhouse with the lead at four-under after shooting 66. He birdied the first, fourth and sixth holes to get his total to six on the day.

DeChambeau has won eight times on the PGA Tour prior to leaving for LIV Golf. One of those victories was a major – the 2020 U.S. Open.

His best finish in the PGA Championship came that same year, finishing tied for fourth at TPC Harding Park.

DeChambeau is striking the ball better than most in the field right now, and other than the shot that hit Pigman, he’s set himself up to have a solid week heading into his second round on Friday.