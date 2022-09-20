Bryson DeChambeau gets tangled in gallery rope at LIV Golf event

Bryson DeChambeau had an unfortunate moment at the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago on Sunday.

As he was trying to make his way to his ball, DeChambeau misjudged the gallery rope and walked right into it. The rope was being held up by a volunteer and didn’t give DeChambeau enough space for him to get underneath it and the rope got caught on his head.

DeChambeau went to one knee to get back in order.

One of the announcers on the stream of the event could be heard saying: “Off with his head.”

The Chicago tournament was held at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Hill, Ill.

DeChambeau finished in 10th place shooting 6-under par in the 54-hole tournament. He was seven strokes behind British Open champion Cameron Smith.

Smith shot 13-under par. He didn’t shoot above a 69 in the three rounds. He won $4 million from the $20 million purse for individual play.

“I think I had to prove to myself and other people that I’m still a great player, I’m still out here to win golf tournament,” Smith said. “I didn’t have my best stuff, but I stuck tough and made some putts.”

Peter Uihlen and Dustin Johnson finished three strokes off the lead.

The next LIV Golf event is in three weeks in Bangkok.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.