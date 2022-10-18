Bubba Wallace suspended after altercation at Vegas race

NASCAR announced Tuesday that it had suspended Bubba Wallace from the next Cup Series Championship event after his incident with Kyle Larson in Las Vegas Sunday.

After Larson’s car bumped Wallace’s into the wall, Wallace returned the favor. After the crash, Wallace got in Larson’s face and pushed him.

Wallace had a tense conversation with a reporter after the incident, telling NBC Sports’ Marty Snider to “stop fishing” for an answer he didn’t want to give.

Wallace apologized for the incident Monday.

“My behavior does not align with core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport,” Wallace’s statement said.

“I want to apologize to NASCAR and the fans, along with Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota for putting them in a situation in the playoffs that they do not deserve.

“I compete with immense passion, and with passion, at times, comes frustration. Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this.”

It’s been a tough year for both competitors. Larson was eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs in the Round of 12 after Chase Briscoe got some help and snatched the final spot. Wallace had one win, four top fives and six top-10 finishes during the season.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.