Buccaneers’ Mike Evans makes ridiculous one-handed touchdown catch against Cowboys

Tom Brady has thrown his first touchdown of the new season, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans made it a highlight-reel worthy one.

Brady had multiple opportunities to throw his 625th touchdown of his career in the first half of the game, but Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons had other things in mind with sacks on key third down situations. Field goals were all the points Brady saw.

But he didn’t waste time in the third quarter on first-and-goal, lofting a fade to Evans who had to turn his whole body around and use his dependable hands to haul in the score.

With Cowboys corner Travon Diggs all other him, Evans extended his long arms and caught the ball, securing it to the ground and tallying six points on the scoreboard for the Bucs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Evans is Tampa Bay’s top target once again this season, as he plays in Year 9 with the Bucs. He hasn’t had anything less than 1,000 yards in all of his seasons in the NFL, and Brady has helped keep that streak alive the past two seasons.

CRIS COLLINSWORTH’S HOARSE VOICE RAISES CONCERN AMONG NFL FANS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Brady also loves finding Evans in the end zone, as the 6-foot-5 wideout had 13 and 14 touchdowns in the past two seasons respectively.

COWBOYS’ DAK PRESCOTT EXPLAINS WHAT LED TO ANKLE INJURY IN PRACTICE

That touchdown made the game 19-3, as the other quarterback in the contest, Dak Prescott, was unable to find any rhythm in his own stadium.

It’s likely the first of many between Brady and Evans this season, but that’s certainly going to be one these two rewatch when they study the game.

In the end, the Bucs secured a 19-3 win.