Bucks fire head coach Adrian Griffin despite 30-13 start in first season

The Milwaukee Bucks have dismissed head coach Adrian Griffin from his post despite the team owning a 30-13 record to start the season, the team announced Tuesday.

The Bucks are naming assistant coach Joe Prunty as interim head coach while they bring in an experienced head coach.

“This was a difficult decision to make during the season,” said Bucks GM Jon Horst in an official statement. “We are working immediately toward hiring our next head coach. We thank Coach Griffin for his hard work and contributions to the team.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Doc Rivers is “near the top of the list,” ESPN adds.

Milwaukee continues to shock the basketball world, as Mike Budenholzer was let go after a surprise early exit in last year’s NBA Playoffs. They hand-picked Griffin, but despite the record, they clearly didn’t like something about his coaching.

CAVS’ TRISTAN THOMPSON SUSPENDED 25 GAMES FOR VIOLATING NBA’S DRUG POLICY

That 30-13 mark is the second-best record in the NBA, only behind the Boston Celtics at 34-10 on the year. So what exactly the issue was with Griffin and the Bucks remains to be seen.

Milwaukee is stocked with All-Stars on its roster, headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The addition of Lillard to a group that also includes Khris Middleton, Malik Beasley and Brook Lopez has paid dividends for a team itching for another NBA title.

As for Griffin, he will try to comprehend this premature departure after serving as an assistant coach on multiple teams since 2008 to get this opportunity as head coach.

Griffin was an assistant with the Bucks to start the 2008-09 NBA season. He served two years before moving to the Chicago Bulls. After five seasons in the Windy City, Griffin made a stop at the Orlando Magic before shipping to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

By the 2018-19 season, the Toronto Raptors became the home of Griffin, who set himself apart from the rest of his fellow assistants to the point where he was a top head coaching candidate.

But the Bucks have other things in mind for their team this season, and will be searching quickly to find Griffin’s replacement.