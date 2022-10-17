Bucs’ Cameron Brate taken off field on stretcher with neck injury two weeks after suffering concussion

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate was involved in a scary scene during the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Tom Brady found Brate for a 6-yard completion in the third quarter as he tried to get the offense going. Brate was tackled by Steelers linebacker Myles Jack and went down to the ground. Brate did not get back up.

Medical personnel came out to assist Brate. The facemask on his helmet was removed, and he was put onto a stretcher and taken off the field. He gave a thumbs up to the Acrisure Stadium crowd as he left.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said after the game Brate suffered a neck injury and was being evaluated at a hospital. The team said he was able to move all his extremities.

“We all love him to death,” Brady said. “We all hope he’s OK.”

He was able to fly back home with the team after getting released from the hospital, according to ESPN. X-rays on Brate’s neck were reportedly negative for any fractures.

Brate’s health came under question two weeks ago in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was shaken up at the end of the first half when he caught a pass and collided with Chris Godwin. Brate remained on the ground for a few seconds, stood up and jogged to the sideline by himself.

Brate re-entered the game moments later and was the intended receiver on three Brady incompletions. Bowles said at the time Brate experienced delayed symptoms of a concussion after initially complaining about his shoulder. Bowles said Brate was checked three times before going back in the game.

Bowles added that an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant did not ask the Bucs to test Brate for a concussion.

“Nobody called down. He was checked out three times. He went back in until the end of the half. The concussion thing didn’t come up until halftime. He had delayed symptoms,” Bowles said.

“It was (a) noticeable hit, but again it was on the shoulder. Nobody said anything about the head.”

Brate missed last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons and was limited in practice on the Friday before the game. This week, Brate was a full participant at practice and was active without a status.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.