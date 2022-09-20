Bucs’ Tom Brady explains tablet throw against Saints: ‘Forgot the password’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls during his 23-year career, beating every NFL team along the way.

But one team has made it particularly difficult for Brady – the New Orleans Saints.

Prior to Tampa Bay’s win over New Orleans on Sunday, Brady was 4-5 against New Orleans, losing four consecutive games to the Saints as a member of the Buccaneers.

BILLS’ DANE JACKSON RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER TERRIFYING COLLISION; AVOIDS ‘MAJOR INJURY’ TO NECK, SPINE

While Tampa Bay found a way to move to 2-0 on Sunday after beating New Orleans 28-10, Brady and the Tampa Bay offense struggled, gaining just 260 yards on the day.

Following another third-quarter possession without points, Brady was seen chucking a Microsoft tablet in frustration.

“I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately,” Brady joked on the “Let’s Go!” podcast. “I think I forgot the password and I couldn’t log in so those things can be frustrating as we realize. So, unfortunately, a tablet just happens to get in the way and obviously that’s the reason why things weren’t going great yesterday. So I had to take it out on the poor meaningless tablet.”

49ERS’ ARIK ARMSTEAD ACCUSES LIONS PLAYER OF MAKING RACIST REMARKS

As Brady alluded to, it’s not the first time he’s thrown a tablet in frustration.

During a loss to New Orleans in 2021, Brady was seen throwing a tablet, later saying that the NFL threatened to fine him if he did it again.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’ve thrown a few electronic things in my day, as recently as the last couple weeks, so I’m sorry, I apologize. I did get a warning from the NFL on that though, so I won’t throw another Surface,” Brady said in 2021 on the “Let’s Go!” podcast, according to Insider.

The Buccaneers welcome Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to Tampa Bay in Week 3.