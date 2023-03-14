Bucs trade offensive lineman Shaq Mason to Texans: report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have moved on from veteran offensive guard Shaq Mason.

According to NFL Network, Tampa Bay has agreed to trade Mason to the Houston Texans in a deal involving late-round draft picks.

The Bucs are reportedly set to receive a sixth-rounder, while Houston gets a seventh-rounder back in addition to Mason.

Tampa Bay was exploring the possibility of releasing Mason before the start of the NFL’s new league year, but found a trade partner instead.

The Bucs’ front office is trying to work through their salary cap issues, and the move to trade Mason saves the team more than $5 million.

Mason joined the Bucs last March after the New England Patriots traded him to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Texans general manager Nick Caserio certainly has familiarity with Mason since he used to play In Foxborough.

Mason has 115 starts over the course of his career.

The Texans also added talent to their offensive unit on Tuesday by signing wide receiver Noah Brown, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported. Brown hauled in a career-best 43 catches last season.

He also caught three touchdowns for the Cowboys in 2022.

Mason had a 92.7% pass block win rate late season. He gave up three sacks in 2022.

He reunited with quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay following the departures of Alex Cappa and Ali Marpet. Cappa left in free agency and signed with the Bengals, while Marpet opted to retire.

The Bucs have made several roster moves in an effort to cut costs, including releasing offensive tackle Donovan Smith, tight end Cameron Brate, and running back Leonard Fournette.

The team also will likely need to add to the quarterback room as former second-round pick Kyle Trask is currently the only quarterback on the roster for 2023.