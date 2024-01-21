Bucs’ Trey Palmer ‘woke up p—-d off’ ahead of playoff game vs Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer appeared to be ready for the team’s divisional-round matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Palmer’s early morning post on X went viral.

“I woke up p—-d off like a mf !!!!!” Palmer wrote.

The rookie wide receiver has started a tradition of waking up angry on game days and posting about it. This season, he started it on Oct. 1 before the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers won the game 26-9. On Dec. 31, the team lost to the Saints after the post.

Palmer wrote on X the last two weeks about his early-morning rage and the team has won. Last week, Palmer contributed to the victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card victory. He caught a 56-yard touchdown pass. It was his only catch of the game.

Tampa Bay won its first playoff game in the post-Tom Brady era 32-6. Baker Mayfield finished 22-of-36 with 337 passing yards and three touchdown passes. David Moore and Chris Godwin caught Mayfield’s other two touchdown passes.

The Lions are entering the game with an incredible amount of momentum. Last week, the team won its first playoff games in 32 years. Now, they get to host the Buccaneers thanks to the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Green Bay Packers.

