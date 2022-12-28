Buffalo area blizzard death toll rises to 34, National Guard to go door to door looking for bodies

The National Guard will be going door to door doing wellness checks across Erie County, New York neighborhoods that lost power during the winter storm, County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said during a Wednesday morning news conference.

The mission will take place over the next 48 hours, Poloncarz said alongside other county authorities. Authorities are fearful there are individuals that may have perished that have not been found yet.

There are less than 1,000 remaining power outages in the county. Those who have been without power for 72 hours or more can file a claim for utility reimbursement for spoiled food and prescriptions.

The latest death toll in the county is 34, with three people unidentified.

“If you have a loved one that you know is missing, please contact your local police department,” Poloncarz said of the two John Does and one Jane Doe.

The Buffalo Police Department launched an anti-looting unit that has already made eight arrests in the wake of a deadly winter storm that buried the city in snow over Christmas weekend.

More than five feet of snow fell on parts of Buffalo, burying homes, cars and stores throughout the city and the rest of Erie County.

Temperatures are expected to rise through the end of the week, potentially causing minor flooding as snow melts, according to the National Weather Service.

