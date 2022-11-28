Buffalo mass shooting suspect Payton Gendron pleads guilty to all state charges

Payton Gendron, the White man accused of killing 10 Black people and wounding three others in a hate-fueled shooting attack in Buffalo, New York earlier this year, has pleaded guilty Monday to all the state charges facing him.

Gendron pleaded guilty to all the charges in the grand jury indictment, including murder, murder as a hate crime, and hate-motivated domestic terrorism, which carries an automatic sentence of life without parole –- following the May attack at a Tops Market grocery store in a predominantly Black Buffalo neighborhood. Gendron also pleaded guilty to wounding three people who survived the May attack.

Gendron faces separate federal hate crime charges that could carry the death penalty.

Gendron drove about three hours to Buffalo from his home in Conklin, New York, to carry out the shooting, authorities said. Shortly before opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle on May 14, he posted documents that outlined his White supremacist views and revealed he had been planning the attack for months.

The victims, who ranged in age from 32 to 86, included eight customers, a store security guard and a church deacon who drove shoppers to and from the store with their groceries. Three people were wounded but survived.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates…

Fox News’ Marta Dhanis, Michael Ruiz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.