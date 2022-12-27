Buffalo mayor torches winter storm looters: ‘They are the lowest of the low’

Buffalo officials said Monday that multiple arrests have been made after incidents of looting were reported following the deadly winter storm in Western New York over Christmas weekend.

“Our officers have responded to several reports,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at a news conference Monday afternoon. “We have made a few arrests, we have intervened in some of those. We have assisted at least one location that I’m aware of in getting a store boarded up.”

Several people posted images and video of looting incidents on social media over the weekend, local TV station WRGZ reported. Videos appeared to show stores with smashed windows and a ransacked 7-11 convenience store. New York State Police said two confirmed reports of looting incidents were under investigation.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown blasted the reports of looting at a news conference with Gov. Kathy Hochul Monday afternoon.

BLIZZARD DEATH TOLL HITS 35 IN WESTERN NEW YORK; BIDEN APPROVES EMERGENCY DECLARATION

“People who are out looting when people are losing their lives in this harsh winter storm is just absolutely reprehensible,” Brown said. “I don’t know how these people can even live with themselves, how they can look at themselves in the mirror. They are the lowest of the low.

“And from some of the pictures that we’ve seen in social media of these looters, they’re not looting foods and medicines. They’re just looting items that they want,” he added. “So, these aren’t even people in distress. These are people that are taking advantage of a natural disaster and the suffering of many in our community to take what they want from retailers – also, potentially putting [emergency response] services at risk in the communities where they are looting.”

AT LEAST 17 DEAD, 93 INJURED FROM HEAVY SNOW IN JAPAN

BIGGEST NATURAL DISASTERS OF 2022: EARTHQUAKES, SNOWSTORMS, FIRES AND MORE

As of Tuesday morning, officials said there have been at least 35 confirmed deaths in the aftermath of the blizzard.

Hochul also took time to warn businesses that price gouging would be prosecuted.

“Price gouging is illegal and we have the attorney general’s office and our state is prepared to investigate any complains of price gouging,” Hochul said. “Those who engage in this disgusting practice at a time when people in our community are hurting, that they’re trying so hard to get basic necessities, there’s a scarcity because stores have been closed since Friday, well then, shame on them. And they’re going to meet the law in a way they probably did not encounter. So we’re going to be going after them.”

The governor added that the Department of Financial Services is closely watching the insurance industry to make sure customers whose homes have been damaged are covered.

An emergency declaration and travel ban remains in effect for Buffalo and several surrounding areas as officials work to clear roads and rescue anyone in distress.