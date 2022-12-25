Buffalo, New York winter storm leaves three dead as area buried in 28 inches of snow: ‘life-threatening’

A winter storm barreling through Buffalo, New York has left three people dead with up to four feet of snow expected in some parts of the area.

Three people have died during the blizzard as emergency crews couldn’t reach two people with medical conditions.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the blizzard could be “the worst storm in our community’s history.”

As of 7 p.m. Saturday, over 28 inches of snow was measured at Buffalo Airport, according to the National Weather Service, and more is expected to fall on Saturday night into Sunday.

“it’s very clear to me that the effects of climate change are wreaking havoc everywhere from the streets of Queens with flooding, all the way up to the City of Buffalo,” Democrat New York Governor Kathy Hochul said during a press conference on Saturday. “But it is life-threatening, what is going on as we speak in Buffalo. Getting calls through the night from frightened neighbors where the temperature’s been off for many, many hours.”

Portions of Hamburg, a suburb of Buffalo, were evacuated on Friday due to potential flooding in the low-lying area, according to Fox Weather.

Because of the winter storm, Buffalo Airport closed its doors until Monday at 11 a.m.

At Hoaks restaurant in Hamburg, waves and frigid temperatures caused a massive ice buildup on the property.