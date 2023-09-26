Bull gores, kills man at festival in Spain

A Spanish man has died from his injuries after a bull gored him in the street during a festival in eastern Spain, authorities said.

The 61-year-old man died at a hospital after a bull called “Cocinero” gored him during a running festival in the town of Pobla de Farnals in Valencia region on Saturday, officials there said.

The man suffered four wounds from the bull’s horns, one of them to his lung and liver, Spanish newspaper Levante-EMV reported.

Video posted to social media shows the bull being released into a crowded street and charging at two men standing near a gate.

Bystanders on the other side of the fence can be seen trying to pull the men through the gate and away from the bull.

The other man was gored in the leg and listed in stable condition at a hospital, officials said.

The tradition of running ahead of bulls in the streets of Spain is practiced in more than 1,820 Spanish municipalities every year, Reuters reported, citing a survey by animal rights groups AnimaNaturalis and CAS International.

While the events are popular among citizens, activists argue they are both cruel and dangerous.

Nine deaths and nearly 1,000 injuries were reported during the thousands of celebrations held in the Valencia region last year, according to the newspaper.