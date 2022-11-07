Burglars shatter window at Florida home, steal 19 French bulldogs worth thousands: police

Florida police are searching for burglars who broke into a home in Port St. Lucie and stole more than a dozen French bulldogs, which are valued at more than $100,000 combined.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department reported that the thieves “shattered” a bedroom window at a residence in the town and stole 19 French bulldogs.

The incident occurred just ahead of 11:30 a.m. Friday. The residents were not home at the time of the burglary.

The suspects fled in a four-door vehicle that had damage to its bumper. Police shared photos of the scene on the department’s Facebook page showing the destroyed window on the home.

Reports of French bulldogs being stolen have been on the rise in recent years, with many pointing to their high value as a reason for the thefts. Frenchies were the second most popular dog breed in the U.S. in 2020 and cost between $1,500 to $4,500.

“The one-of-a-kind French bulldog, with his large bat ears and even disposition, is one of the world’s most popular small-dog breeds, especially among city dwellers,” the American Kennel Club says.

Bulldog thieves look to “dog flip,” the Miami Herald reported earlier this year, with criminals stealing the animals and breeding them to turn a profit.

Over the course of just days in July, various criminals managed to steal seven bulldogs from a home in Long Island, a 3-month-old French bulldog puppy from a home in California and another Frenchie from a home in North Jersey.

Singer Lady Gaga even faced widespread news coverage last year when her dog walker was shot and two of her three French bulldogs were stolen. They were later returned.

Port St. Lucie police are asking the public to come forward with any information on the stolen dogs.