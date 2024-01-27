BYU fans asked to remove ‘Horns Down’ shirts during game against Texas: report

In good-natured fun, a group of BYU fans wore shirts that read “HORNS DOWN” for their game against Texas. After the first media timeout, though, the shirts’ wording was no longer visible.

According to KSL Sports in Utah, the fans were asked to “remove the shirts.”

It is unclear who asked the fans to remove the shirts. BYU did not immediately answer an email, while Texas did not respond to a phone call.

This incident comes just about a week after Texas men’s basketball coach Rodney Terry shouted at UCF Knights players in the handshake line as they performed the “horns down” gesture after their win over the Longhorns.

Terry then went on to call those players “classless.”

“You don’t go through the handshake line, or prior to getting to the handshake line, and have about six or seven guys putting the horns down. We don’t do that,” Terry said after that game.

“When you do those kind of things, it looks very classless, and it also looks like you were just hoping to win. We never go into games trying to hope to win. We go into games expecting to win, so we don’t act like that. We expect to win. We don’t jump up and down, act like we won a national championship. We sure don’t step on anyone’s home court deal and act crazy and try to show them up in any way. We don’t do that.”

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban actually yelled at some of his players to not do “that s–t” after they beat Texas in Week 2 of the college football season.

“I told our players, ‘We’re not doing this,’” Saban said on his weekly radio appearance while displaying the “horns down” gesture. “Don’t do it. It’s not classy. We don’t need to degrade the other team’s traditions. Just go play.”

BYU got the last laugh, though, as the Cougars won, 84-72.

