Cain Velasquez granted bail in attempted murder case; allegedly shot at man accused of molesting son

Cain Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion who was arrested on an attempted murder charge after an incident earlier this year with a man he said molested his young son, was granted $1 million bail Tuesday.

Velasquez was arrested in February on attempted murder and multiple gun charges after police said he fired at a pickup carrying the man he alleged to have sexually assaulted his 4-year-old son. The man was later identified as Harry Goularte.

Prosecutors said Velasquez chased a pickup truck carrying the man through busy streets in the San Jose, California, area. Authorities said the chase spanned around 11 miles.

The former mixed martial artist allegedly wounded the man’s stepfather in the incident.

Mark Geragos, Velasquez’s attorney, told ESPN that his client has to wear a GPS monitor and cannot be within 300 yards of the alleged victims.

“It’s been a long slog and I am very grateful,” Geragos added. “Nothing is as touching as watching him having it sink in with his wife, Michelle, there.”

Velasquez filed a civil lawsuit against Goularte in June. The lawsuit claimed that Goularte sexually molested Velasquez’s son while the boy was attending a day care run at a home by Goularte’s mother, Patricia, according to the Los Angeles Times. The court filing said Goularte was living at the home and working for the day care during the time of the alleged molestation.

The lawsuit accused Goularte and his family of negligence and sexual battery. Goularte had been charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a minor by the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office earlier this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.