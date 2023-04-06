Caitlyn Jenner blasts ‘woke’ Nike for making transgender Dylan Mulvaney paid ambassador: ‘This is an outrage’

Caitlyn Jenner’s “Fairness First” political action committee already seems to be seeking action.

Jenner launched the PAC this week “to fight the radical gender ideology, put parental rights at the forefront of education and keep boys out of women’s sports.”

After it was revealed that transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is a paid ambassador by Nike, Jenner tweeted her frustrations.

“As someone that grew up in awe of what Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke! We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage,” the 1976 Olympic gold medalist tweeted.

“EQUALITY > INCLUSIVITY (STOP TRYING TO ERASE WOMEN). The differences between men and women are real and are a good thing! It doesn’t make trans ppl a bad thing, either. Why is it so black and white with the RADICAL RAINBOW MAFIA?!”

Jenner’s tweet was in response to another post that highlighted Nike signing Mulvaney but criticized the corporation for cutting track star Allyson Felix’s original deal by 70% after she got pregnant.

Mulvaney, who just had her face added to honorary cans of Bud Light by beer maker Anheuser-Busch, shared several Instagram posts that doubled as ads for Nike’s latest female sportswear Wednesday.

“We are a movement, non-partisan in nature, with the intention of empowering parental rights especially in light of radical gender ideology infiltrating our children in school — especially in sports and the classroom,” Jenner’s “Fairness First” website states.

“We value protecting young children, and the parental rights associated with having your young child go through the indoctrinating instruction in school and unfair advantages of biological boys competing against girls in sports.”

Jenner recently blasted the “woke state of Washington” for allowing a transgender female to race against competitors born female.

The Seattle student came in 18th place with a time of 20:31.3 in a 5,000-meter race in November. Had the sophomore competed in the boys’ division, her time would have placed her 145th.

“We have to keep it fair,” Jenner, a Fox News contributor, said on “America Reports” at the time. “This issue is not going to go away, but I really feel the state of Washington has to make it a little bit tougher. They cannot just identify [as transgender] and then compete against the women.”

