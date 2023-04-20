Caitlyn Jenner calls Joe Biden’s Title IX proposal an attempt to ‘destroy women’s sports’

Former California gubernatorial candidate and Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner called out President Joe Biden on Wednesday over the newly proposed Title IX rules, which the former Olympian slammed as an attempt by the administration “to destroy women’s sports.”

Earlier this month, the Biden administration rolled out a proposal that would expand the scope of Title IX’s protection by broadening the meaning of sexual discrimination to include gender identity.

During an interview with OutKick’s Tomi Lahren, Jenner warned of the potential damage Biden’s proposal could have on women’s sports – specifically at the collegiate level.

ESPN PERSONALITIES SLAM BIDEN’S TITLE IX PROPOSAL AMID UPROAR OVER TRANSGENDER ATHLETES IN WOMEN’S SPORTS

“Joe Biden declared just weeks ago that he wants to change Title IX, which was set up back in the [1970s] for fairness in women’s sports – primarily in the NCAA with scholarship programs, saying that if the men’s team get 10 scholarships for soccer, the women’s team needs to get 10 scholarships for soccer, which was fair. And it went through, it is the law. And it raised women’s sports. Not only from the scholarship standpoint and getting a great education but also women’s sports came up – it was such a good thing,” Jenner explained on the “Tomi Lahren is Fearless” show.

“Now, Joe Biden wants to destroy women – wants to destroy women’s sports by using this radical gender ideology by saying it’s just how you identify, it’s not your DNA. It is just how you identify to play women’s sports. It is wrong, it cannot go through.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Under the Education Department’s proposed rule, no school or college that receives federal funding would be allowed to impose a “one-size-fits-all” policy that categorically bans trans students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. Such policies would be considered a violation of Title IX.

The proposal has been met with major pushback from Republican leaders as several states have continued to move forward with legislation to ban transgender athletes from competing in school sports that align with their gender identities.

Jenner’s comments came just one day before the House passed legislation that would bar federally supported schools and colleges from allowing transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male from competing on girls’ or women’s sports teams.

The bill is not expected to move forward, with the White House announcing Monday that the president would veto it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.