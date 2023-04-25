California amusement park implements chaperone policy, cites ‘inappropriate behavior’

An amusement park in California is implementing a chaperone policy after increasing incidents of inappropriate behavior by minors across the industry.

The new policy at California’s Great America in Santa Clara went into effect on April 22 and states that all guests ages 15 and younger must be with a chaperone who’s at least 21 years or older to be admitted to the amusement park after 4 p.m.

People under 15-years-old who are in the amusement park past 4 p.m. are subject to removal, according to a statement.

Each adult ages 21 and over can chaperone 10 people, according to the policy.

OHIO AMUSEMENT PARK IMPLEMENTS ‘CHAPERONE POLICY’ AFTER ‘UNRULY’ BEHAVIOR

A statement from the amusement park blames bad behavior by minors as a reason for the policy being implemented.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at California’s Great America. Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues. We are committed to keeping California’s Great America a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment,” the statement reads.

“We believe these changes will help ensure that California’s Great America continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come,” it continues.

OHIO POLICE ARREST TEENAGER WITH LOADED HANDGUN OUTSIDE AMUSEMENT PARK

Amusement parks in Ohio, Missouri, and North Carolina are implementing similar policies.

Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina, also announced that it’s implementing a chaperone policy after a teenager was rescued from a large claw game after he allegedly climbed in to steal a prize.

MISSOURI AMUSEMENT PARK BRAWL INVOLVING UPWARD OF 150 TEENS INJURES OFF-DUTY DEPUTY: SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The park’s medical team got the boy out after being made aware of the incident.

The teenager is banned from the amusement park for one year because of alleged attempted theft.

Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City, Missouri implemented a chaperone policy on April 15, requiring all people ages 15 or younger must be with a person who is at least 21 in order to “be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4:00 p.m.”

The policy was implemented after a fight involving 100 to 150 teenagers broke out on April 8.