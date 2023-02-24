California bakery reopens after owner was killed in violent Oakland robbery

A beloved California bakery reopened on Wednesday, weeks after its owner was tragically killed during a robbery amid the Bay Area’s crime crisis.

Angel Cakes owner Jen Angel was sitting in her car in downtown Oakland on February 6 when an assailant broke in and stole her belongings. Angel was dragged by the suspect’s car while trying to retrieve her purse.

The 48-year-old hit her head on the parking lot’s pavement and passed away three days later.

Customers flocked to the bakery’s location in Oakland to support the business in the wake of the horrific crime.

CALIFORNIA POLICE NO-SHOW TO 911 CALLS OF LARGE ILLEGAL STREET SHOW, LACK MANPOWER

“In the long term, Angel Cakes will remain open, supported by Jen’s estate and staffed by the talented team that Jen built,” the Angel Cakes website reads.

“I’m just starting to hear it happening all over, you know, where people are getting robbed, and it’s just really sad,” customer Anytra Henderson told FOX 2 San Francisco. “People work hard for their money, and she didn’t deserve that at all.”

“I just wanted to help out and honor this lady because I feel so bad [about] what happened to her,” customer Gordon Jeong said.

AUSTIN BUSINESS OWNER CALLS FOR MORE POLICE AFTER BEING DENIED HELP WHILE FACING SHOPLIFTER

Angel was a community activist in Oakland and opted to donate her organs. The Angel Cakes website says she would not want to bring “state-sanctioned violence” to those who were involved in her death.

“I’m here to support the company, I’m here to support her vision,” customer Cherie Carson said. “I think we should honor what she wants, and I think it is a new way of approaching justice.”

Another customer disagreed, saying that the assailant deserves to be in jail.

“Any time you’re robbing anybody, you definitely belong in jail,” Henderson said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Oakland Police Department is actively investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.