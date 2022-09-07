California-based Army soldier arrested for suspected possession of child porn after cyber tip to cops

A U.S. Army soldier stationed in Southern California was arrested Tuesday for suspected possession of child pornography, authorities said Wednesday.

Sean Patrick Barlow II, 33, who is assigned to Fort Irwin, 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, was taken into custody by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Army investigators.

Barlow came to the attention of authorities when Deputy J. Sandles received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the sheriff’s department said.

His residence on the base was searched, and multiple electronic devices were seized, authorities said.

Barlow was arrested on suspicion of possession and control of child pornography. He is being held on $300,000 bail, according to jail records.

