California boy, 10, dies after fight at trampoline park

A 10-year-old boy died after injuries he sustained during a fight with another child at a trampoline park in Merced, California.

The Merced Police Department said in a Facebook post that 10-year-old Anthony Duran got into a “brief physical altercation” with another kid on April 13 at Rockin’ Jump trampoline park in the basketball area.

The 10-year-old boy collapsed, witnesses told police, and Duran was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the fight but died on Monday.

Police say that the other juvenile fled from the scene after the incident took place and identified the other youth involved in the altercation, which was caught on the park’s security camera.

ALABAMA MASS SHOOTING: POLICE MAKE 5TH ARREST IN DADEVILLE SWEET 16 MASSACRE

The Merced County Coroner’s Office is performing an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Police are reviewing the incident with the Merced County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed, a press release states.