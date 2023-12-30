California boy, 14, arrested for killing parents, critically injuring sister

A California teenager was arrested after allegedly killing his parents and critically injuring his younger sister.

The 14-year-old boy faces two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder for the attacks against his parents and 11-year-old sister, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded on Wednesday at about 7:40 p.m. to a home in Miramonte, California, after receiving a 911 call of injured people from the boy, who said someone had broken into his family’s house and attacked his mom, dad and sister. The boy said the intruder fled the scene in a pickup truck after the attack.

When deputies entered the home, they discovered two dead adults — identified as 37-year-old Lue Yang and 37-year-old Se Vang — and their 11-year-old daughter, who was suffering from serious injuries.

The girl was rushed to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. She underwent surgery and is making improvements to her health, the sheriff’s office said.

However, after detectives went to the home to investigate, it was revealed that the boy’s story was inconsistent with the evidence found at the scene. The sheriff’s office said the boy fabricated the story and was responsible for using multiple weapons to attack his parents and sister.

The boy’s seven-year-old brother was also inside the home during the attacks but was not injured, Sheriff John Zanoni said at a press conference. The seven-year-old brother is now in the care of other family members.

“When individuals live in rural areas of Fresno County, like up here in the mountains, those individuals tend to have weapons readily available, whether it’s knives, firearms, things like that for self-protection,” Zanoni said. “Many people hunt. So it’s not uncommon for weapons to be readily available. Unfortunately, in this case, they were in the hands of a 14-year-old who used them in a very violent manner.”

The motive of the attacks is unclear, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identities of the children will not be released because they are minors.