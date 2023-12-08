California city latest community to raise Palestinian flag on public flagpole

A California city is set to raise the Palestinian flag in what a municipal leader calls a move in solidarity with the community and the lives lost in the Israel-Hamas war.

The Palestinian flag will be flown in downtown Fresno’s Eaton Plaza on Friday, says City Councilmember Miguel Arias, whose office organized the event and went through the process with the city.

Arias’ office added that it also sponsored a flag-raising ceremony at Eaton Plaza to show solidarity with Israel on Oct. 12, days after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists in Israel.

The latest flag-raising on city property comes at the start of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

According to city code, Fresno’s Eaton Plaza is designated for community flag-raising events, meaning that the raising of flags there does not require approval from the City Council or city manager.

In May 2023, the board passed the first hearing for a new flag ordinance limiting which flags may be flown at county facilities.

The text of the ordinance reads, “Only the flags of the United States of America and the State of California shall be permitted to be flown on the official flagpoles of county facilities.”

The ordinance is in response to local religious and political conservatives to the Fresno City Hall raising of the pride flag in 2021.

The Palestinian flag is scheduled to be raised 2:30 p.m. Friday at Eaton Plaza.

Councilmember Arias’ office declined comment to Fox News Digital, and other City Council members did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.